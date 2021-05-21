Japan’s core consumer prices dropped 0.1% in April, dragged down by a record fall in mobile phone fees despite a boost from energy prices, government data showed Friday.

The core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food items, marked the ninth straight month of decline as the Bank of Japan struggles to accelerate inflation toward its elusive 2% goal. The core consumer price index was down 0.1% in March.

Mobile phone fees tumbled 26.5% from a year earlier, the sharpest on record, becoming a big drag on the core CPI, as major carriers cut data usage fees in response to mounting government pressure.

That negative impact was softened by rising energy prices, the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry data showed.

Reflecting higher crude oil prices, petroleum products gained 10.5%. Kerosene prices increased 11.8% while gasoline jumped 13.5%.

Accommodation fees rose 3.1% in April, a year after the country’s initial wave of coronavirus cases dented travel demand and pushed them down.

The government’s subsidy program introduced last year to spur local tourism had sent accommodation fees sharply lower. But the initiative has been suspended since late last year due to rising COVID-19 cases.

As people spend more time at home to reduce the risk of infection, demand for household items such as air conditioners remained strong. Durable goods gained 3.0%, according to the ministry data.

The CPI data underscores the challenge faced by the BOJ in attaining its 2% inflation target. The central bank expects the negative impact from the COVID-19 crisis and lower mobile phone fees to continue for the time being, but the underlying price trend to be steady.

Still, the BOJ projects a meager 0.1% year-on-year increase in the core CPI for the fiscal year starting in April.

So-called core-core consumer prices, excluding fresh food and energy items, fell 0.2% in April from a year earlier, after three months of increase.