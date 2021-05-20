A fire broke out at the Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday, but no injuries were reported as all staff had safely evacuated, local authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene after the Tokyo Fire Department received an emergency call around 2 p.m., with the fire later extinguished, they said.

Local police and the fire department are currently investigating the cause of the fire, which is believed to have originated in wood chips on the embassy grounds that set the outer wall of the building alight.

The embassy is located in Tokyo’s Azabu district, which houses the diplomatic missions of many countries.