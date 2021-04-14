Shigeru Omi, who heads a government panel of experts on the coronavirus pandemic, said Wednesday that Japan is seeing a fourth wave of infections.

“I can say that a fourth wave of infections has started in the country,” Omi, chief of the state-affiliated Japan Community Health Care Organization, said at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet.

“Due in part to the impact of variant strains, now is the time to flexibly take quasi-emergency measures,” Omi said.

At the same committee meeting, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is playing a pivotal role in the government’s fight against the virus, said the government will consider adopting the measures in Aichi and Saitama prefectures for preventing a further spread of novel coronavirus infections there.

“Flexible responses,” such as the possible adoption of stronger measures under the revised coronavirus special law, are needed for Aichi and Saitama prefectures, Nishimura said. “I’m concerned over the rising proportion of novel coronavirus variant cases in the two prefectures.”

The government is in talks with the prefectural governments of Aichi and Saitama, and will decide whether to add the two prefectures to the list of areas under the pre-emergency stage while hearing experts’ views, he said.

The government is also set to discuss whether to put Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, both bordering Tokyo, under the stage as well.

On April 5, a total of six cities in the western prefectures of Osaka and Hyogo, and the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi were put under the pre-emergency stage based on the revised law, which took effect in February. The 23 special wards in Tokyo and some cities in the Japanese capital, the city of Kyoto and nine cities in Okinawa Prefecture joined the list on Monday.

