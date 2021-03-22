The trial of Michal Kovrig, who has been held in China for more than two years on espionage charges, is underway in Beijing in a closed courtroom, days after the United States raised concerns over his case at tense bilateral talks with China in Alaska.

China arrested Kovrig, a former diplomat, and fellow Canadian Michael Spavor in December 2018, soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech company Huawei Technologies, on a U.S. warrant.

Beijing insists the detentions are not linked to the detention of Meng, who remains under house arrest in Vancouver as she fights extradition to the United States.

Jim Nickel, charge d’affaires of the Canadian Embassy in China, told reporters outside the Beijing court that the trial had begun but that he has been denied access over national security reasons. Diplomats from more than 20 countries, including Canada the United States, were on site ahead of the trial.

“(U.S.) President (Joe) Biden and (Secretary of State Antony) Blinken have said that in dealing with the cases of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, the United States will treat these two individuals as if they were American citizens,” William Klein, charge d’affaires of the U.S. Embassy in China, told reporters as he stood beside Nickel.

On Friday, Spavor, a businessman, also stood trial in a closed courtroom in the northeastern city of Dandong. That court said it would set a date later for a verdict.

Canadian and other diplomats were not allowed to attend Spavor’s trial on what China said were national security grounds, a lack of transparency that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called “completely unacceptable.”

Observers have said the likely convictions of the two men could ultimately facilitate a diplomatic agreement whereby they are released and sent back to Canada.

Chinese courts have a conviction rate of over 99%.

People hold placards calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside a court hearing for Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou at a court in Vancouver, British Columbia, in March 2019. | REUTERS

“Michael and Michael Spavor are innocent Canadians caught up in a bigger geopolitical dispute,” Kovrig’s wife, Vina Nadjibulla, said.

“Their detention is profoundly unjust and our focus must remain on securing their freedom,” she said.

Spavor’s trial took place as the United States and China held rancorous high-level talks in Alaska. The United States raised the issue during the talks, a senior Biden administration official said, including its concerns that diplomats were barred from the courtroom in Spavor’s trial.

The court dates for the two Canadians come as an extradition hearing for Meng enters its final months.

Meng, whose father is Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, has been fighting extradition to the U.S. on charges that she and the company violated American sanctions on Iran and other laws.

Canada’s former ambassador to China, Guy Saint-Jacques, said he expected Kovrig’s trial to also be short and behind closed doors.

“China does not even try to make this look like a real trial as evidence is not shared with the defense and the judge does not even take the time to review it,” he said ahead of the hearing.

“It just confirms that the process is pre-ordained by the Communist Party and this is a political case.”

Beijing has insisted the detention of the two Canadians is lawful, while calling Meng’s case “a purely political incident.”

“The message to the USA is: If you want to help the Canadians, make sure that Meng is returned quickly to China,” Saint-Jacques said.