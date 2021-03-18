Hiroshi Sasaki, chief executive creative director of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, is expected to step down, officials with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday, after a magazine reported he had made a demeaning suggestion involving a popular female comedian.

In yet more trouble for the Japanese organizing committee of the Summer Games, the report by Shukan Bunshun said Sasaki proposed to some staff members last March an idea involving 33-year-old entertainer Naomi Watanabe, a plus-size fashion icon in Japan and abroad, coming down from the sky as a pig as part of the Olympic opening ceremony.

Sasaki is in charge of all four opening and closing ceremonies for the Tokyo Games. His proposal through the messaging app Line was apparently supposed to be a play on the word “Olympic” with “Olympig,” according to the report, which was made available online Wednesday a day before the weekly magazine hits newsstands.

Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Japanese organizing body, held emergency talks with a high-ranking International Olympic Committee official and discussed their response to the report, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

The 66-year-old creative director will likely have no choice but to leave his post, the officials said, at a time when Japanese organizing committee is trying to improve its image tainted by a recent sexism row triggered by its former chief.

“I tend to joke often, so I said it just as something that slipped out of my mouth … (the idea of Watanabe) wearing a cute pink costume and sticking her tongue out as an ‘Olympig.’ I thought that would make her look charming, but I was immediately reprimanded by male staff. I feel remorse,” Sasaki was quoted as saying by the magazine.

The report said Sasaki, who formerly worked with Japan’s powerful advertising agency Dentsu Inc., was forced to retract the idea after it was criticized by the members.

The scandal involving the organizing committee of this summer’s Olympics and Paralympics follows an international uproar sparked by sexist remarks made by Yoshiro Mori, who eventually stepped down in February.

Masanori Takaya, a spokesperson for the committee, said, “It is inappropriate if this report is true and very regrettable.” Hashimoto, who took over the top job from Mori, will meet reporters on Thursday to address this issue.

“This is not a problem about sexism, but a human rights problem,” said one official at the committee, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Sasaki, a well-known figure in the advertising industry, was initially appointed to oversee the 2020 Paralympic ceremonies. But he was named chief executive creative director of the Olympics and Paralympics late last year, replacing acclaimed kyogen actor Nomura Mansai, after the games were pushed back a year to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sasaki directed the flag handover ceremony at the 2016 Rio Olympics, which starred former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dressed as Super Mario, as well the one-year countdown event at the National Stadium on July 23 featuring swim star Rikako Ikee, a leukemia survivor.

Before assuming the chief post, Sasaki, famous in Japan for his hit TV commercials including a long-running series for mobile company SoftBank Corp., was one of the members of the planning team, led by Nomura until it was dissolved in December.

The organizing committee explained at the time that the revamping of the ceremonies’ planning team was necessary to create swifter and more efficient workflows to address challenges in the wake of the pandemic.