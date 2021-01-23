Nobuteru Ishihara, former secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said Friday.

Ishihara has not shown symptoms, but has been hospitalized due to his history of arrhythmia. He became the ninth Japanese lawmaker to be infected with the virus.

There have not been any confirmed cases of close contact with others, but Ishihara had lunch with other members of his LDP faction on Thursday.

