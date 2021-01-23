Nobuteru Ishihara, former secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said Friday.
Ishihara has not shown symptoms, but has been hospitalized due to his history of arrhythmia. He became the ninth Japanese lawmaker to be infected with the virus.
There have not been any confirmed cases of close contact with others, but Ishihara had lunch with other members of his LDP faction on Thursday.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
KEYWORDS
Your news needs your support
Since the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, The Japan Times has been providing free access to crucial news on the impact of the novel coronavirus as well as practical information about how to cope with the pandemic. Please consider subscribing today so we can continue offering you up-to-date, in-depth news about Japan.