A South Korean court ordered the Japanese government on Friday to pay damages to a group of former “comfort women,” who suffered under Japan’s military brothel system before and during World War II, over their treatment during the war.

It marked the first such court ruling in South Korea and is certain to further fray the already strained ties between the two countries over wartime labor compensation and other issues.

The focus of the lawsuit has been on whether the Seoul Central District Court will apply to the case sovereign immunity — a concept under international law that the state is immune from the jurisdiction of the court of another country.

The Japanese government has taken the position that the lawsuit should be dismissed on that ground. It also declined to be involved in the suit and representatives did not attend court proceedings related to the case.

The plaintiffs claimed that their mobilization and the manner in which they were handled as comfort women amounted to an “inhumane criminal act,” and demanded the court not adopt sovereign immunity for their case.

The 12 plaintiffs consist of both living and deceased, including Lee Ok-son, who is in her 90s and lives with other women at the House of Sharing, a group home on the outskirts of Seoul for Korean women who worked in wartime brothels.

In August 2013, the women filed for court mediation seeking 100 million won ($92,000) each in damages from the Japanese government. But after Japan refused to accept the mediation, the case proceeded to a formal trial.

With Japan refusing to accept relevant documents, the court considered papers served through a process known as public notification, and proceeded with the case.

A ruling on a similar case is scheduled at the Seoul court on Wednesday. In that suit, 20 plaintiffs including the bereaved families of some former comfort women are seeking a total of 3 billion won from the Japanese government.

The issue of comfort women has long been a source of tension between Japan and South Korea, and the two countries struck a deal in December 2015 to “finally and irreversibly” resolve the dispute.

Using the ¥1 billion ($9.68 million) provided by the Japanese government as part of the deal, cash was distributed to former comfort women and the families of those who had died. But some women refused to accept it, calling instead for an official apology and compensation from Japan.

Japan and South Korea have also been locked in a dispute stemming from 2018 South Korean Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japanese companies to compensate South Koreans for forced labor during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

The dispute could worsen bilateral ties, which are already at a historic low, with court proceedings under way in South Korea to possibly liquidate Japanese firms’ assets to compensate the plaintiffs.

Japan says all claims related to its colonial rule were settled by a 1965 bilateral agreement under which it provided financial aid to Seoul on the understanding that the issue of compensation was resolved “completely and finally.”