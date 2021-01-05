Tokyo confirmed over 1,200 new new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the second highest daily tally on record after reporting 1,337 cases on Dec. 31, NHK reported, quoting Tokyo Metropolitan Government officials.

The figure is also the highest for a Tuesday, after 856 cases were recorded on Dec. 29.

The news comes as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would make a decision on Thursday about declaring a fresh state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures amid surge in infections.

On Monday, 3,324 people were newly found positive for the novel coronavirus across the country, with the daily count standing above 3,000 for the seventh straight day.

Cluster infections were confirmed at a high school run by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, with a total of 45 students and staff members found positive for the virus.

