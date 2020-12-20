Budget cuts and widespread labor shortage issues have led rail operators in Japan to cease staffing many less-frequented train stations, causing major accessibility problems for people with disabilities.

Harumi Yoshida is just one person who has seen his ability to travel curtailed by the lack of assistance at train stations.

A resident of Oita Prefecture, Yoshida often used to take a train to visit a friend, but the 67-year-old wheelchair user has been unable to do so since 2015 when a local station's staff was cut entirely.