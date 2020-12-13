Tokyo confirmed 480 new COVID-19 infections Sunday, after marking a record high daily figure of 621 the previous day.

The capital’s tally of serious cases increased by two from the previous day to 70. The figure was based on 8,014 tests, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement.

The seven-day rolling average of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo stood at 503 on Sunday, topping 500 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally based on official data.

Among the new cases, people in their 20s made up the highest number at 121, followed by those in their 30s at 88 and those in their 40s at 73. Infections among those 65 or older amounted to 67 cases.

Sunday’s figure brought the capital’s cumulative total of coronavirus infections to 47,225.

On Saturday, Japan logged 3,041 cases, topping 3,000 for the first time, while the country’s death toll from the virus rose by 28 to 2,595.

The daily count also hit records in Saitama Prefecture, at 199, Gifu Prefecture, at 55, Iwate Prefecture, at 43, Nagano Prefecture, at 32, Yamagata Prefecture, at 22, and Kochi Prefecture, at 27.

Kyoto Prefecture had 75 new cases and Fukushima Prefecture 17, matching their respective record highs.

At a hospital in the city of Saitama, north of Tokyo, eight new cases were reported in addition to the three cases confirmed Friday.

In Iwate Prefecture, 41 of the new cases happened at a hospital in Shizukuishi, bringing total cases linked to the hospital to 63. The prefectural government has asked the health ministry to send a team to deal with the infection cluster.

And in the city of Nagasaki, Deputy Mayor Toshiaki Takeda tested positive for the coronavirus. Mayor Tomihisa Taue and six others who had close contact with Takeda tested negative.

