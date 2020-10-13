The dollar moved mostly around ¥105.40 in lackluster Tokyo trading Tuesday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥105.46, down from ¥105.55 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1779, down from $1.1820, and at ¥124.24, down from ¥124.74.

After easing below ¥105.30 in European trading, the dollar firmed back to levels around ¥105.40 in Tokyo midmorning thanks to buying by Japanese importers. Many participants in New York trading took a three-day Columbus Day weekend through Monday. The greenback went sideways until being bought back to some extent in late trading.

“Neither ongoing Brexit talks between Britain and the European Union nor negotiations on a fresh coronavirus relief package in the United States moved the dollar-yen pair,” said an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm.

A life insurance firm official also noted that developments in the U.S. presidential race little affected dollar-yen transactions.