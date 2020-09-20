The number of novel coronavirus cases newly confirmed in Tokyo came to 162 on Sunday, a day after the capital reported 218 cases, the metropolitan government said.

Sunday’s figure came out of 4,367 tests and brought the cumulative number of people infected with the virus in the capital to 24,208, with 27 people currently in critical care.

A day earlier, Tokyo confirmed 218 cases, while a total of 601 new cases were reported nationwide. The country’s cumulative death toll linked to the virus also grew by four to 1,517.

RELATED PHOTOS Tokyo reported 162 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. | BLOOMBERG