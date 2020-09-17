The construction of Japan’s next tallest building is slated to be completed in a redevelopment district near Tokyo Station in fiscal 2027, Mitsubishi Estate Co. said Thursday.

The company also said the redevelopment district will be called Tokyo Torch, with the building itself being named Torch Tower.

The 390-meter tower will surpass the 300-meter Abeno Harukas in the western city of Osaka, currently the highest skyscraper in the country.

The new building will have 63 floors above ground and four below, with a total floor space of 544,000 square meters, more than three times that of the Marunouchi Building, an existing landmark near Tokyo Station.

The seventh to 53rd floors will be used for offices. Higher floors will include an observation deck and a hotel, while a large hall with about 2,000 audience seats will be located in a lower part.

The building name, Torch Tower, reflects a hope that it will brightly illuminate Japan, according to Mitsubishi Estate. Its exterior will have torch-inspired designs.

Total costs for the building project are put at about ¥500 billion.