The number of novel coronavirus infections newly confirmed in Tokyo reached 187 on Friday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily figure for the capital dipped below 200 again after jumping to 276 on Thursday.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement that 5,591 tests had been conducted, adding that the number of seriously ill patients had grown by one from the previous day to 24.

Friday’s figure brought the cumulative number of people infected with the virus in the capital to 22,631.

The metropolitan government lowered its virus alert status Thursday, and Gov. Yuriko Koike announced that voluntary measures to discourage dining out, public events and travel outside the capital would be loosened.

Tourism minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said Friday that Tokyo would become eligible for the controversial Go To Travel campaign, a program meant to stimulate the tourism industry, from which the capital was initially excluded when the program began in late July.

