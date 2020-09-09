A Tokyo island village said Wednesday it will digitize its family registers, becoming the last municipality in Japan to make the transition.

Other municipalities across the country have already digitized their family registers. Only the village of Mikurajima in Tokyo’s Izu Islands has been using paper registers.

Mikurajima, located about 200 kilometers south of Tokyo, had an estimated population of 331 as of Aug. 1.

“We’ve been using paper registers because the number is small,” a village official said. The transition came “amid a nationwide trend toward digitization,” the official said.