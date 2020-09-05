Japanese authorities on Saturday resumed, and then later suspended, searching for dozens of missing sailors from a cargo ship that sank in a typhoon, as waves and strong wind caused by an approaching storm hampered the operation.

The Japan Coast Guard found a second survivor on Friday after the Gulf Livestock 1, which was carrying 6,000 cows and had 43 crew on board, issued a distress call Wednesday near Amami Oshima island as Typhoon Maysak passed through the area.

Typhoon Haishen, a much stronger storm, is expected to affect Japan from late Saturday, with winds of up to 290 kilometers per hour (180 miles per hour), making it a “violent” storm — the top level on the country’s classification scale.

“We resumed our search operation this morning by dispatching an airplane, but it returned without any clues,” a Coast Guard official said. “Now we plan to suspend our entire operation” until Haishen passes over the country, the official added. The storm is scheduled to pass the country on Monday.

A first survivor was found on Wednesday evening, with the body of a second crew member recovered at sea Friday.

The crew was made up of 39 Filipinos, two New Zealanders and two Australians.

The boat, which had experienced engine problems before, was traveling from Napier in New Zealand to the Chinese port of Tangshan.