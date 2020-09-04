An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 shook central Japan on Friday but no tsunami warning was issued, the weather agency said, leaving at least 11 people hurt.

The quake struck at around 9:10 a.m. in Fukui Prefecture and originated at a depth of about 10 kilometers, the Meteorological Agency said.

The quake registered weak 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the city of Sakai, Fukui Prefecture.

A total of 11 people were injured, according to the Fukui Prefectural Government. Among the victims, a 1-year-old girl was slightly hurt in the jaw after falling off her bed in the city of Fukui, while a woman in her 80s from Sakai sustained a slight foot injury after falling at her home, firefighters said.

KEYWORDS earthquakes, Fukui