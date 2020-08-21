Hiroaki Nakanishi, chief of the Japan Business Federation, also known as Keidanren, has had a relapse of lymphoma but will keep working from the hospital, the business lobby said Friday.

The 74-year-old chairman of Hitachi Ltd. has been hospitalized since last month after tumor marker tests showed figures above the normal level.

Nakanishi was also hospitalized in May last year to receive treatment for lymphoma. He resumed work in September and was told in November the illness was in remission, according to Keidanren.

Nakanishi began his four-year term as Keidanren’s chief in May 2018.