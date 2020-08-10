Hong Kong activist Agnes Chow arrested under national security law

Hong Kong – Pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow has been arrested under the national security law, activist Nathan Law has said.
Separately, a Hong Kong police official said nine men and one women had been arrested in an operation related to the law.
Reuters
