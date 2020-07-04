Tokyo reports around 130 COVID-19 cases as number tops 100 for third-straight day

Tokyo confirmed around 130 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the third-straight day the number topped 100 and the highest since May 2, metropolitan government sources said.

Saturday’s count comes as a growing number of the infections among young people have been traced to host and hostess bars and other nightlife destinations.

Tokyo reported 107 cases on Thursday and 124 on Friday. Saturday’s figure surpassed Friday’s to become the highest single-day count since 154 cases were reported on May 2. The number of coronavirus infections in the capital peaked at 206 on April 17.

The recent worsening trend has stoked fears of a resurgence of the virus in the capital and surrounding prefectures in the Kanto region.

While urging the public to exercise caution, Gov. Yuriko Koike has stressed that the metropolitan government will make efforts to reopen the virus-hit economy. The central government has also said it does not see the need to immediately reintroduce a state of emergency despite the increasing number of infections.