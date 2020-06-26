Tokyo confirms 54 new coronavirus cases, over 40 for third day

Tokyo confirmed 54 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus on Friday, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said, reporting more than 40 cases daily for the third day in a row.

The daily count was 48 on Thursday and 55 on Wednesday, which was the highest such figure since the government lifted the state of emergency for the capital on May 25.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, 21 of the 48 people found to be infected Thursday had a connection with nightlife districts, including seven found to be positive through group testing conducted by Shinjuku Ward for employees of host bars and other venues. Shinjuku is home to one of the biggest nighttime entertainment districts in Japan. People in their 20s accounted for 20 of the total in Tokyo and those in their 30s for eight.

But an analysis by experts determined that Tokyo is not facing a second wave of infections, as the number of people confirmed to have become infected with the virus is not increasing rapidly and the numbers of hospitalized patients and patients in a severe condition are not on the rise, Koike said Thursday.