Japan to ban resale of sanitizers above purchase price amid coronavirus crisis

The government adopted an ordinance revision on Friday banning the resale of sanitizers at prices higher than those at which they were purchased.

Authorities hope to ensure a steady supply of sanitizers amid shortages caused by the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Violators would be given a prison term of up to one year or a fine of up to ¥1 million, according to the revised ordinance related to the law on emergency measures to stabilize people’s daily lives.

The government already banned the resale of face masks under the law.

The revised ordinance, which will come into force Tuesday, will cover the resale of pharmaceutical products, including alcohol, and liquors with high alcohol concentration that are used as an alternative to disinfectants, as well as sanitizers.

The government hopes the ban will prevent bulk purchases of such products for resale and lead to increased supplies of such items for medical institutions, which have been facing shortages of sanitizers.

The law, established in 1973 following the first oil crisis, stipulates government measures to respond to rising price for items that are essential to people’s daily lives.