Tokyo reports just five COVID-19 cases, lowest daily figure in nearly two months

Tokyo confirmed five new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the lowest single-day figure in nearly two months, local media reported.

The capital has now kept the daily number of confirmed cases below 100 for just over two weeks. Sunday’s number is the lowest since March 22, when it saw just three confirmed cases. Tokyo’s total number of cases now stands at 5,055 as of Sunday.

With the lifting of the nationwide state of emergency declaration in 39 of 47 prefectures, Japan is gradually reopening its economy, though Tokyo remains under the measure.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has recently unveiled the criteria that will be used for the easing of stay-at-home and business-closure requests within the capital, which focuses on a step-by-step approach. Factors include keeping single-day confirmed infections under 20 and untraceable cases comprising less than half the daily total.

Koike also said Tokyoites must stay alert and continue to refrain from nonessential outings while working from home as much as possible until May 31, when the state of emergency is scheduled to end.