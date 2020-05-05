Graffiti threats to 'kill all' Wuhan residents over virus found at Yasukuni Shrine

Graffiti directing threats at residents of Wuhan, the epicenter of China’s coronavirus outbreak, has been found in a public restroom at the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, police said Tuesday.

Written in Japanese, the threats included a call to “kill all” of the city’s residents.

The graffiti was scribbled on the walls of the male restroom at the shrine, seen by Japan’s Asian neighbors as a symbol of its past militarism. The police are investigating the incident as a case of property damage.

The threats, written using what appeared to be black marker, were first discovered Monday afternoon.

The shrine honors convicted war criminals, including wartime prime minister Gen. Hideki Tojo, along with more than 2.4 million war dead.