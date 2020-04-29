LDP cautious on delaying start of Japan's school year

Ruling coalition officials are cautious about an opposition party proposal to delay the start of the school year, normally in April, to September amid school closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Many officials in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said it would be difficult to introduce such a system this year, as they believe a sufficient preparatory period would be essential.

“If we forcibly introduce it, that will cause a huge mess,” said an LDP lawmaker who once served as a Cabinet minister.

“It’s the same for everyone from kindergartens to colleges, to remain as students for six more months,” Hiroshige Seko, a senior Upper House lawmaker from the LDP, told a news conference Tuesday. “Is that bearable for the society? We’ll have many cost issues as well,” he said.

Seko, who also serves as chairman of Kindai University in Higashiosaka, Osaka Prefecture, said delays in classes should be caught up on through online or summer supplementary classes, rather than pushing back the start of the academic year to September.

“It’d be a big change, so we need to discuss it well,” LDP parliamentary affairs chief Hiroshi Moriyama told reporters.

“This is an issue we should discuss for next year,” a former cabinet minister said. “It’s not something we should jump on in a hurry.”

But it appears that the government and the ruling LDP are not necessarily on the same page. Education minister Koichi Hagiuda has said that September enrollment is an option.

Meanwhile, the opposition Democratic Party for the People, aiming to realize September school enrollment, plans to discuss the matter with fellow opposition party the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

CDP leader Yukio Edano has said that his party will give consideration to both the merits and demerits of September enrollment.

Nippon Ishin no Kai, another opposition party, on Monday drew up a proposal that all education courses should be revised to start in September.