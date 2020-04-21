Tokyo reports 123 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 123 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, marking the first rise in four days.

That compared with 102 new cases on Monday and the highest single-day cases of 201 last Friday, according to the metropolitan government data. The new cases brought the overall total in the capital to 3,307, with at least 77 deaths, according to the metropolitan government data.

Japan on Monday reported another 25 deaths caused by the new coronavirus, the country's highest tally for a single day, bringing the total death toll to 276. That comes almost two weeks after a state of emergency was declared for Tokyo, Osaka and five other areas with large urban populations.

The state of emergency was expanded to nationwide last week to curb social interactions by 70 to 80 percent and prevent people from traveling during the Golden Week holidays, which start later this month and run into early May.