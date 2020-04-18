COVID-19 infections exceed 10,000 in Japan

Japan’s total number of COVID-19 infections exceeded 10,000 on Saturday, only days after a nationwide state of emergency was declared.

According to public broadcaster NHK, the total, excluding cases resulting from the outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, reached 10,098 Saturday afternoon.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency Thursday for all of the country’s 47 prefectures, asking the public to reduce person-to-person contact by 70 to 80 percent to contain the pandemic.