Tokyo confirms 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday: report

Tokyo confirmed 80 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, metropolitan government sources told public broadcaster NHK.

The figure would mark the lowest number of cases in Tokyo since April 1, when it reported 66, according to metropolitan government data.

Today's 80 new cases would raise the total number of confirmed cases in Tokyo to 1,196. Japan reported more than 4,100 cases nationwide as of Monday.

The daily figure, which has consistently been the highest among all the country's prefectures for days now, comes a day after the capital reported 83 cases. On Sunday, it logged 143, the highest single-day total yet, after confirming 117 on Saturday.