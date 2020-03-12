Record 1,991 child abuse victims logged by police in Japan in 2019

A total of 1,991 minors in Japan under 18 were victims of child abuse last year, marking a 42.8 percent jump from the previous year and hitting a record high, the National Police Agency said in a report Thursday.

Of the victims, 54 died, including 10-year-old Mia Kurihara in a high-profile case. Her parents have been indicted for physically abusing her and depriving her of sleep and nutrition. Mia was found dead in the bathroom of their home in Noda, Chiba Prefecture, on Jan. 24, 2019.

A record-high 98,222 minors were referred to child welfare centers nationwide on suspicion of being abused, up 22.4 percent, and a record-high 5,553 minors were taken into protective custody by police, up 21.5 percent, according to the report.

The police act to protect children whose lives are in imminent danger or in cases where child welfare centers cannot immediately take them in, particularly at night.

The police launched investigations into 1,972 suspected cases of child abuse, up 42.9 percent, which targeted 2,024 suspects, up 42.6 percent, according to the report.

Of the suspects, 71.5 percent were men — 913 of them biological fathers and 302 stepfathers or adoptive fathers. Among female suspects, 550 were biological mothers, and 10 were stepmothers or adoptive mothers, it showed.

Of the 1,991 child abuse victims, 1,654 were subjected to physical abuse, followed by 248 who were sexually abused, 53 who were verbally and psychologically abused and 36 who were neglected.

Of the 54 child abuse deaths were 21 children who were forced to join family suicides, 11 who were assaulted to death, eight who died immediately after birth, six who were murdered, six who were fatally neglected and two who died as a result of serious negligence.

On the same day the NPA also released data showing that the number of people under 18 who fell victim to social media-linked sexual and other crimes in Japan in 2019 rose 271 from the previous year to a record 2,082.

The number of child pornography victims increased 283 to 1,559, also a record high, the data showed.

The NPA is calling on social networking website operators to take action while strengthening efforts to raise public awareness of crimes against children.

The social media-linked crime victims included 1,044 high school students, up 53, while the number of victims among junior high school students climbed a steeper 223 to 847, reflecting the growing use of smartphones among them. The number of victims among elementary school children rose 17 to 72.

By crime type, 844 victims under 18 suffered indecent sexual acts that violated juvenile protection ordinances. There were 49 victims of forced sexual intercourse and 46 kidnapping victims.

Many victims encountered social media-linked crimes through smartphones. Only 13.5 percent of them were using smartphones on which functions to block harmful websites were enabled.

By website or smartphone app, 807 were Twitter users, 307 were users of “Himabu,” a student-only social networking website that was closed late last year, 120 were Instagram users and 81 were Line users.

Meanwhile, the child pornography victims included a record 584 victims in pornographic selfie cases. About 90 percent of the selfie victims were junior and senior high school students, while elementary school kids numbered 41.