27 countries and regions restrict entry from Japan over coronavirus crisis

Twenty-seven countries and regions are restricting the entry of visitors from Japan in response to the novel coronavirus epidemic, the Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

Sixty-three countries and regions are restricting the movement of people who arrive from Japan, the ministry said.

A senior ministry official expressed concern about these measures, saying they “may spread an image that Japan is dangerous.”

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday that the ministry has been asking India and other nations to lift their entry restrictions on travelers from Japan.

“We are making necessary requests while explaining Japan’s situation and measures,” Motegi said at a Diet meeting.

India has invalidated visas it issued to Japanese before Tuesday. Trinidad and Tobago has banned people from entering within 14 days of leaving Japan, China and some other countries.

On Friday, South Korea said it will suspend its visa waiver program for Japan.

Liberia has decided to quarantine travelers from Japan, China and some other countries for 14 days for monitoring, while Kuwait is asking travelers from Japan to stay at home for 14 days.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that America may impose travel restrictions on Japan as well.

Foreign media have been increasingly doubtful that the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics will be held as scheduled.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Masato Otaka told a U.S. newspaper on Monday that Tokyo will take every measure to contain the epidemic and hold the Tokyo Games safely and successfully.