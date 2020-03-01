Britain's Johnson and girlfriend announce they're expecting first child

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, are expecting their first child together and are engaged to be married, the couple announced Saturday.

“The prime minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer,” the couple said in a statement.

The 55-year-old Johnson took office in July and led his Conservative Party to a decisive election victory in December.

The announcement means he will become the first British prime minister to marry in office in 250 years. A wedding date wasn’t announced.

Johnson and Symonds, 31, made history as the first unmarried couple to openly live together at the British prime minister’s official London residence when they moved in last year.

Symonds, a conservationist and former communications chief for the Conservative Party, which Johnson now leads, was romantically linked to Johnson when Theresa May still served as prime minister.

The Sun newspaper quoted a Downing Street source as saying: “Boris and Carrie are both delighted at this news. They have both known for a while but have kept it under wraps until the pregnancy progressed.”

“It partly explains why he has been lying low recently — although he works flat out and that won’t change. Carrie is thrilled and she will also continue to work on her environmental projects,” the paper quoted the source as saying.

Johnson was previously married to lawyer Marina Wheeler since 1993. They announced their separation in September 2018 and said they planned to divorce. Johnson has four children with Wheeler, and has fathered at least one other child, a daughter from a 2009 fling.

“I wouldn’t normally post this kind of thing on here but I wanted my friends to find out from me,” Symonds said on Instagram, according to British media.

“Many of you already know but for my friends that still don’t, we got engaged at the end of last year … and we’ve got a baby hatching early summer,” adding, “Feel incredibly blessed.”

During the Conservatives’ leadership election in June, Symonds was thrown into the spotlight when neighbors called the police after they overheard her screaming at him during a late-night fight.

Symonds yelled, “Get off me!” and “Get out!” amid the sound of things being smashed, according to a recording made by one neighbor and given to The Guardian.

Police attended the scene but took no further action, and Johnson went on to win the contest to replace May convincingly.

Other recent British prime ministers’ wives also have had babies while their husband was in office.

Former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron’s wife, Samantha, had a baby daughter, Florence, in 2010.

Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair’s wife, Cherie, had a son, Leo, in 2000.