Japanese events related to Imperial enthronement completed

Events and rites related to the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito on May 1 last year came to an end on Friday.

On Friday morning, the last such event, the Jichinsai ceremony, was held at the East Gardens of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to purify the site that hosted the Daijokyu halls built for the Daijosai grand thanksgiving rites in November.

The ceremony was attended by nine people including senior officials of the Imperial Household Agency.

Pieces of silk cloth and other items were buried at 10 spots at the site after a ritualist read a prayer.

After the Daijosai rites, the halls were shown to the public for a while and then demolished.

Most of construction materials for the halls were reused for biomass power generation. On Feb. 21, a ceremony to burn some of the materials was held.