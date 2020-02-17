Japanese man detained in Cambodia for alleged drug possession

Cambodian police have detained a Japanese man after he was allegedly found to be in possession of more than 1 kilogram of a stimulant drug, a customs official said.

Shunichi Nonaka, 71, of Tokyo, was detained at 10 p.m. Saturday at Phnom Penh International Airport for possession of a suspicious drug that turned out to be 1.7 kg of methamphetamine, Lim Sambath, director of the airport’s Customs and Excise Office, said Monday.

Nonaka was headed to Japan via Seoul when he was stopped.

He was taken into custody by anti-narcotics police for further legal proceedings.

Preliminary information suggests he may have connections with other drug sources, according to the police.