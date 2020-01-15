Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, accompanied by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, peaks during a news conference outside of the Senate chamber, on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday. | AP

Chuck Schumer says believes majority of U.S. Senate backs Iran war powers resolution to block Trump military action

Reuters

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he believed a majority of 51 U.S. senators will approve a war powers resolution to block President Donald Trump from further military action, which would be a rebuke of the president’s policy in the Republican-controlled chamber.

“We believe (it) will get 51 votes that is needed to pass. And so, we will work out the timing,” Schumer told a weekly news conference. If passed by the House of Representatives and Senate, the measure does not need Trump’s signature to go into effect, although Democrats and Republicans disagreed over whether it is binding.

