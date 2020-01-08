Ghosn slams 'anachronistic' Japanese justice system in first news conference since fleeing country

In a long-awaited news conference, ousted Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn broke his silence Wednesday, describing his conditions while detained in Japan and accusing the automaker, prosecutors and the media of destroying his reputation.

Standing behind a lectern and wearing a black suit and pink tie, Ghosn lambasted the “anachronistic” Japanese legal system and reiterated his innocence.

“I did not escape justice, I fled from injustice and political persecution,” he said. “I am here to clear my name. … I should have never been arrested in the first place.”

The news conference, the first since he was arrested 14 months ago in Tokyo, marked an extraordinary juncture in the corporate crime drama involving one of the most powerful auto executives — with a staggering plot twist that some said was akin to a Hollywood blockbuster.

Ghosn jumped bail and fled to Beirut in late December, saying shortly afterward that he was dismayed by the “rigged Japanese justice system” where “guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied.”

He reportedly hid in a large box for musical instruments and was smuggled out of the country via a private jet with assistance from a team of professionals on Dec. 29 from Osaka to Beirut via Istanbul.

Ghosn declined to provide more details of his daring escape, instead focusing on his claims of why he was driven out of the top post at Nissan. However, he did note that the escape that fleeing Japan “was the most difficult decision” of his life.

“I was left with no other choice to protect my family,” he said.

Ghosn had previously attempted to hold a news conference while he was out on bail last April, but was rearrested before it could be held. Even after his release, his legal team in Japan apparently dissuaded him from doing so, for fear of putting himself in further legal jeopardy. He briefly floated the idea of holding a news conference to coincide with the Group of 20 leaders’ summit in Osaka last June, but that also did not come to fruition.

Tokyo prosecutors last year charged the 65-year-old, who holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, with falsifying his income by ¥9.1 billion over an eight-year period. Ghosn’s legal team insists the former CEO, who claimed the money would be paid after his retirement, didn’t receive any unreported compensation and that Nissan never committed to pay him.

Ghosn is also accused of making Nissan shoulder the cost of his personal losses from currency derivative trading as well as expropriating its subsidiary’s money to a Saudi firm and an Omani distributor, some of which was diverted to him for his personal gain. The defense team has contended that Nissan suffered no losses and that the payments to those parties were legal.

The defense previously alleged that the French government, Renault’s largest individual stakeholder, notified Japan in January 2018 that it was pushing for Nissan and Renault to merge.

After talks between Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and its French counterpart failed, Ghosn’s defense claimed that Nissan had formed a clandestine task force in March 2018 to find dirt on the auto titan — in a bid to eventually oust him.

The group was spearheaded by Hitoshi Kawaguchi, Nissan’s senior vice president at the time; Hidetoshi Imazu, then Nissan’s auditor; and Masakazu Toyoda, a former METI vice minister of international affairs, according to his defense team. They allegedly consulted with prosecutors to conduct an investigation to find misconduct that could be used to prosecute Ghosn.

The prosecutors, the defense claimed, also exploited Japan’s new plea bargaining law to obtain false testimony from individuals, including Hari Nada, Nissan’s senior vice president, against Ghosn and ignored wrongdoing by other executives of the carmaker.

Even though Japan’s ambassador to Lebanon, Takeshi Okubo, has asked Lebanese President Michel Aoun to assist Japan in the case, it is unlikely that Ghosn will be extradited back to Japan. The two countries have no extradition agreement.

Justice Minister Masako Mori told reporters Monday that Ghosn’s criticism of the Japanese legal system cannot be used as a justification for his escape, which she called a “crime.”

Mori was scheduled to speak to reporters after midnight and Thursday morning, to respond to Ghosn’s claims. She was the first government official to hold a news conference on Monday morning to comment on Ghosn’s escape, but was mum on how the businessman left the country as well as how Japan let him depart the country unnoticed.

Staff writer Magdalena Osumi contributed to this report