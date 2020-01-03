Business

Analyst expects judge to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger

Bloomberg

NEW YORK – A Cowen & Co. analyst predicts that states opposing T-Mobile US Inc.’s $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint Corp. may have convinced a federal judge to block the deal.

Based on two weeks of court testimony last month and the nature of the questions U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero asked during the proceedings, analyst Paul Gallant sees a 60 percent chance the ruling will favor the state attorneys general, according to a note Thursday.

The case will help determine the fate of the U.S. wireless industry as the two smaller national carriers seek to combine into a more effective competitor to Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T Inc. Democratic attorneys general from 13 states and the District of Columbia are fighting to block the deal, saying the combination would harm consumers through higher prices and weaker service.

The pivotal question is whether the combination of T-Mobile and Sprint would simply shrink the playing field to three national carriers, or if, under a plan approved by U.S. regulators, Dish Network Corp. would set up an effective new wireless carrier with assets bought from Sprint and T-Mobile. The Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission have already OK’d the deal.

The attorneys general may have successfully framed the issue as too much industry concentration, said Gallant, a former legal adviser to the FCC. “Both the parties’ private texts and Marrero’s own questions repeatedly referred to this as a ‘four to three merger,’ ” Gallant wrote. If so, that “probably met their initial burden of proof.”

The companies have tried to address the concerns about higher prices. To win approval of the merger, T-Mobile has pledged to freeze prices for three years, offer free wireless broadband access to 10 million underserved students and roll out a new $15-a-month data plan capped at 2 gigabytes.

It’s not clear if Judge Marrero views consolidation as necessarily translating to higher prices, and he expressed doubts about unilateral price increases.

Carl Shapiro, an economics professor at the University of California at Berkeley, testified as an expert witness for the states, saying the merger would cost consumers as much as $8.7 billion more. After his testimony, Marrero asked him if the wireless companies would “be so bold” as to raise prices after the merger without also offering better services.

Closing arguments are expected later this month, and a ruling could come as early as February.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Water contaminated with arsenic, lead and zinc flows from a pipe out of the Lee Mountain mine and into a holding pond near Rimini, Montana, in 2018. The community is part of the Upper Tenmile Creek Superfund site, where dozens of abandoned mines have left water supplies polluted and residents must use bottled water. The Trump administration has built up the largest backlog of unfunded toxic Superfund projects awaiting clean-up in at least 15 years, nearly tripling the number of sites where clean-ups are ready to go but awaiting money.
Backlog of toxic Superfund clean-ups grows under Trump, as do deleted sites
The Trump administration has built up the biggest backlog of unfunded toxic Superfund clean-up projects in at least 15 years, nearly triple the number that were stalled for lack of money in the Oba...
Giacomo Ziani, the co-founder of the app ToTok, speaks to The Associated Press in Abu Dhabi Tuesday. Ziani, whose video and voice calling app is suspected of being a spying tool of the United Arab Emirates, defended his work while denying knowing that people and companies linked to the project had ties to the country's intelligence apparatus.
Co-creator defends suspected UAE spying app called ToTok
The co-creator of a video and voice calling app suspected of being a spying tool of the United Arab Emirates defended his work in an interview with The Associated Press and denied knowing that peop...
Favored vaping solutions are in a window display at a vape and smoke shop in New Yorkin September. On Thursday, the Trump administration announced that it will prohibit fruit, candy, mint and dessert flavors from small, cartridge-based e-cigarettes that are popular with high school students. But menthol and tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes will be allowed to remain on the market. The flavor ban will also entirely exempt large, tank-based vaping devices, which are primarily sold in vape shops that cater to adult smokers.
Trump plan to curb teen vaping exempts some flavors to benefit of industry
U.S. health officials will ban most flavored e-cigarettes popular with underage teenagers, but with major exceptions that benefit vaping manufacturers, retailers and adults who use the nicotine-emi...

, , , , , , ,