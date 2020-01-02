Shen Yi-ming | AP

Asia Pacific

Taiwanese military's chief of staff killed in helicopter crash; six others also dead

AP

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s top military official was killed in an air force helicopter crash Thursday morning that killed seven other people, the defense ministry said.

Five people survived the crash in mountains outside the capital.

As chief of the general staff, Gen. Shen Yi-ming was responsible for overseeing the island’s defense against China, which threatens to use military force to annex what it considers it own territory.

The helicopter was flying from Taipei to the northeastern city of Ilan for a new year’s activity when it crashed.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Vendors sell vegetables from plastic bags at a market in Bangkok in June.
Thailand bans single-use plastic bags at major stores
Thailand began the year with a ban on single-use plastic bags at major stores, continuing a campaign launched by the government and retailers toward a complete ban in 2021 to reduce waste and de...
A rescue team prepares an inflatable boat to evacuate residents of Jakarta's flood-hit Jatinegara area on Thursday.
21 dead, thousands caught in flooding in Indonesia's capital
Severe flooding in Indonesia's capital as residents celebrated the new year has killed at least 21 people, displaced tens of thousands and forced an airport to close, the country's disaster mana...
A burning house explodes in Rosedale, New South Wales, Australia, on Tuesday.
Australia orders mass evacuation of fire-ravaged towns before heat wave
Thousands of tourists have been given less than 48 hours to evacuate fire-ravaged coastal communities as Australia braces for a weekend heat wave expected to fan deadly bush fires. Catas...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Shen Yi-ming | AP

, , ,