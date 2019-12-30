An aircraft operated by German low-cost carrier Germanwings lands at Tegel airport in Berlin on Sunday. Cabin crew union UFO has called a three-day strike at Germanwings, a subsidiary of Lufthansa, after what it calls 'failed' arbitration talks. Eurowings will be affected as Germanwings provides around 30 of Eurowings' 140 aircraft. | AFP-JIJI

Eurowings scrubs over 170 flights due to three-day strike

FRANKFURT, GERMANY – Lufthansa’s low-cost carrier Eurowings has canceled more than 170 flights scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday due to a strike by flight attendants at sister company Germanwings.

The cancellations mostly affect flights within Germany from airports that include Cologne-Bonn, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart and Duesseldorf.

Information on the cancellations was available Sunday on Eurowing’s website. The canceled flights carry Eurowings flight numbers beginning with EW.

Eurowings said it was working to minimize disruption to travelers and that more than 1,000 flights would operate according to schedule.

Flight attendants’ union UFO called the strike action during a dispute over opportunities to work part-time at Germanwings, which provides around 30 of Eurowings 140 aircraft.

