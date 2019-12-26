Work on U.S. base at Henoko in Okinawa to cost nearly triple initial estimate

Building the replacement facility for the relocation of a key U.S. military base in Okinawa Prefecture is now expected to cost ¥930 billion, far exceeding its initial ¥350 billion estimate, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry has also estimated the landfill work will take nine years and three months, nearly twice as long as originally expected, and that it will take 12 years to complete the project of moving U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded residential area of Ginowan to the less populated coastal zone of Henoko.

That means the return of the land in the city of Ginowan is likely to be delayed until some point in the 2030s or later, compared with fiscal 2022 or later as set out under an agreement between Japan and the United States in 2013.

The new estimate was presented at a meeting of experts on Wednesday.

The delay is expected to cause a strong public backlash Okinawa.

According to the current plan, the construction for the replacement facility will take five years to be finished, with the project costs totaling ¥350 billion.

But the ministry said it will take nine years and three months to complete the construction, as additional work is necessary to reinforce the weak seafloor in an area where the landfill work is due to be carried out off the coast of Henoko in the city of Nago.

After the construction is completed, more preparations such as moving and procuring equipment will be necessary before the relocated base starts operations, according to the ministry.

In December last year, the ministry began soil placement work off Henoko. However, it later found some of the ground in the area to be too soft.

The ministry now wants to install 71,000 support piles to bolster the weak ground. It plans to file an application to change its construction plan with the Okinawa Prefectural Government in the new year.

“We will aim to move ahead with the (additional) work smoothly,” Defense Minister Taro Kono told reporters Wednesday.

But Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki, a vocal opponent of the relocation plan, is unlikely to approve the change.

Deputy Okinawa Gov. Kiichiro Jahana told reporters the same day that the construction work should be “immediately suspended” and this is a good opportunity for the central government to re-examine the base relocation plan.

The plan was once delayed in 2015 when Takeshi Onaga, the Okinawa governor at that time, revoked his predecessor’s permission for the landfill work. The decision brought the central and Okinawa governments into court disputes.

The project to move the Futenma base originated in an agreement reached between Tokyo and Washington in 1996. But local residents have long hoped for the base to be moved outside of the island prefecture, which is home to about 70 percent of the total area of land exclusively used by U.S. military facilities in Japan.

Still, the central government has maintained that the current relocation plan is “the only solution” for removing the dangers posed by the Futenma base without undermining the deterrence provided by the Japan-U.S. security alliance.

Japan and the United States plan to reclaim about 160 hectares, including the sea area with soft ground, for the replacement facility and build two runways in a V configuration.

A prefectural referendum on the transfer plan was held in February, with more than 70 percent of voters voting against the plan.

Tamaki said in an interview with Kyodo News in March that it was impossible to conduct such seafloor reinforcement work and he has no plan to approve the additional work.