World / Social Issues

Nearly 700,000 displaced by east Congo violence: MSF

AFP-JIJI

GOMA, CONGO – Nearly 700,000 people have been displaced by violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Wednesday, pointing to “worrying” cases of malnutrition and sexual violence.

In a press release, it said more than 687,500 displaced people were now living in camps or with host families.

Between January and September, MSF treated at least 11,220 children suffering from malnutrition, 2,310 victims of sexual violence and 1,980 wounded, it said.

The agency highlighted the territories of Masisi, Rutshuru and Walikale in the southern part of North Kivu province.

“We have treated twice as many victims of sexual violence as last year,” Ewald Stals, MSF’s health coordinator in Masisi, said.

North Kivu province, which borders Rwanda and Uganda, is one of the most dangerous zones in Africa’s Great Lakes region.

Militia groups have controlled much of the province since the Congo Wars of the 1990s, killing civilians and fighting over resources.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Paul Manafort arrives in court in New York in June. A judge has thrown out Manafort's New York mortgage fraud case on double jeopardy grounds. Manafort's lawyers had argued that the state charges should have been dismissed because they involve some of the same allegations as federal cases that have landed Manafort behind bars.
Judge tosses Paul Manafort's fraud case in New York, cites double jeopardy grounds
A New York judge threw out state mortgage fraud charges against Paul Manafort, ruling Wednesday that the criminal case was too similar to one that has already landed President Donald Trump's former...
A Syrian boy plays with a toy car at the Moria refugee and migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos in October. An international human rights organization said Wednesday hundreds of unaccompanied children in a migrant camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos are living in "inhuman and degrading" conditions that threaten their mental and physical wellbeing.
Rights group slams Greek migrant camp conditions for unaccompanied minors
Hundreds of unaccompanied children are living in "inhuman and degrading" conditions in a migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, putting their mental and physical well-being at risk, an interna...
Former Boko Haram fighters attend a ceremony marking the end of a deradicalization program and vocational training paving the way for social reintegration in the center of Goudoumaria on Dec. 7.
Boko Haram jihadis kill 14 in attack on western Chad village
Fourteen people were killed and 13 were missing after Boko Haram jihadis attacked a fishing village in western Chad on Tuesday, government officials said. Violence from the Boko Haram insurgency...

, , , ,