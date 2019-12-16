World / Crime & Legal

Islamist rebels reportedly hack to death 22 in eastern Congo despite presence of U.N. peacekeepers

AFP-JIJI

BENI, CONGO – Islamist rebels hacked to death at least 22 civilians, 13 of them women, in an overnight raid in the DR Congo’s troubled Beni region bordering Uganda, local officials said Sunday.

Members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamist-rooted militia with its origins in Uganda, killed the civilians using machetes, Beni region administrator Donat Kibwana told AFP.

“Teams have been mobilized to recover the bodies and bring them back for dignified funerals,” he said.

The victims were farmers and included 13 women, said Noella Katsongerwaki, Beni’s civil society president.

Dozens of armed groups have troubled the DR Congo’s restive east for decades despite a U.N. peacekeeping presence, but recent attacks have been blamed on the ADF.

More than 100 people have died in assaults blamed on the group since Nov. 5.

The latest incident came a day after six civilians were killed in an attack in the eastern city of Beni.

Congo forces launched operations against the militia in the eastern region at the end of October.

The ADF has retaliated by carrying out massacres, in an apparent bid to discourage civilians from helping the military.

Mounting anger over militia violence has sparked demonstrations in the eastern city of Beni, where local people accuse the UN peacekeeping force MONUSCO of failing to protect them.

MONUSCO has said it will carry out joint operations with the Congolese army to crackdown on the ADF.

MONUSCO, one of the biggest U.N. peacekeeping operations in the world, today comprises more than 16,500 military personnel and observers, 1,300 police and at least 4,000 civilians.

But it has struggled to make progress in a vast country beset by armed groups as well as an Ebola epidemic, poverty and poor governance.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Former FBI Director James Comey talks with "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace Sunday morning in Washington.
'Real sloppiness' went into Russia probe but no misconduct, James Comey says
Former FBI Director James Comey acknowledged Sunday that a Justice Department inspector general report identified "real sloppiness" in the surveillance of a former Trump campaign aide and said he w...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to supporters on a visit to meet newly elected Conservative party MP for Sedgefield, Paul Howell, at Sedgefield Cricket Club in County Durham, northeast England, on Saturday following his Conservative party's general election victory.
No letup for U.K. lawmakers: Johnson presses ahead with Brexit
There will be no letup for U.K. lawmakers worn out after Britain's bruising election campaign. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to begin "before Christmas" the push to secure Parliamentary appro...
Former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir sits inside a cage in court in Khartoum on Sept. 28.
Sudan's al-Bashir gets two years' detention for corruption
Former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was sentenced Saturday to two years' detention in a correctional center for corruption in the first of several cases against the ousted autocrat. ...

, , , , , ,