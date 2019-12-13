Asia Pacific / Science & Health

Scientists home in on potential treatments for deadly Nipah virus

Reuters

LONDON – Scientists working on how to combat a highly infectious and deadly virus called Nipah, which is transmitted to humans from bats and pigs, say they have found around a dozen potential drugs that might be developed to block the disease.

The early-stage molecule-screening research could lead to the development of a drug to target Nipah, which has caused several deadly outbreaks in South Asia and which is seen by some experts as posing a pandemic threat. There are no current treatments or vaccines against the viral disease.

“This is a potentially very serious health hazard, because so far, every single time it has struck, the fatality rates have been extremely high,” said M.S. Madhusudhan, an associate professor at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research who co-led the research.

In an effort to identify a compound that might eventually be developed into a treatment, Madhusudhan and colleagues screened potential molecules against various strains of the Nipah virus and found around 150 possibles. Of those, Madhusudhan said in a telephone interview, “there are around a dozen in which we have somewhat higher confidence” as potential future drugs.

“The question that now needs to be addressed fairly immediately is whether any of these molecules … can have an inhibitory effect (on the virus’ ability to cause infection),” he said.

The findings were published in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases journal on Thursday.

Nipah virus was first identified in outbreaks in Malaysia and Singapore in 1998-1999. Since then it has spread thousands of miles, probably carried by bats, and caused outbreaks in Bangladesh and India in recent years that killed between 72 percent and 86 percent of those infected.

It is carried primarily by certain types of fruit bats and by pigs, but can also be transmitted directly from person to person and through contaminated food.

Global health and infectious disease specialists at a conference in Singapore earlier this week said that Nipah has “serious epidemic potential” and warned that the world is still “not adequately equipped to tackle” it.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Protesters block a road during a curfew in Gauhati, India, Thursday. Police arrested dozens of people and enforced a curfew Thursday in several districts in India's northeastern Assam state where thousands protested legislation that would grant citizenship to non-Muslims who migrated from neighboring countries.
Protesters defy curfew, troops in Indian state to vent anger at citizenship bill
Police arrested dozens of people and enforced a curfew Thursday in several districts in India's northeastern Assam state where thousands protested legislation that would grant citizenship to non-Mu...
Pakistani Christian woman Samiya David shows her picture with her Chinese husband, in Gujranwala, Pakistan, in April. Samiya had been in China just two months when her brother got a phone call telling him to pick her up at the airport. When he arrived, he found Samiya in a wheelchair, malnourished and too weak to walk, said her cousin, Pervaiz Masih. She died barely five weeks later.
Sold to China as a trafficked Christian bride, she came back to Pakistan home on brink of death
Sold by her family as a bride to a Chinese man, Samiya David spent only two months in China. When she returned to Pakistan, the once robust woman was nearly unrecognizable: malnourished, too weak t...
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi leaves the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the top United Nations court, after court hearings in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday.
Nobel winner's army defense blasted in Myanmar genocide case
Lawyers seeking to halt what they allege is ongoing genocide in Myanmar have slammed leader Aung San Suu Kyi's defense of her country's armed forces, saying Thursday that the Nobel Peace Prize winn...

, , , , , , , ,