Japan high court changes Peruvian man's death sentence to life in prison

A Japanese high court sentenced a Peruvian man to life in prison Thursday in a 2015 murder and robbery case in a city north of Tokyo, overturning the death sentence he received last year.

The Tokyo High Court decided that Vayron Jonathan Nakada Ludena, 34, who was found guilty of the robbery and murder of six people in Kumagaya, could not be held completely responsible for his actions due to his schizophrenia at the time of the crime.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty, which the Saitama District Court granted in March 2018, concluding that he had been mentally competent to recognize the gravity of his actions. His defense counsel argued for his acquittal.

The district court said Nakada Ludena’s efforts to hide the bodies and wipe away the blood at the crime scenes demonstrated that he knew that his actions were criminal. But the high court judged that he had a diminished capacity at that time.

According to the rulings, Nakada Ludena broke into three homes from Sept. 14 to 16 in 2015 in an attempt to steal money and valuable items.

He stabbed to death a couple in their 50s, an 84-year-old woman, and a 41-year-old woman and her 10- and 7-year-old daughters in their respective homes. He also stole a car and ¥9,000 ($83) in cash.

Nakada Ludena was arrested the following month in connection with the couple’s deaths, having been hospitalized after plunging from a second-floor window at the third home Sept. 16. Police subsequently served him with further arrest warrants related to the other victims.