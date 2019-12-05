Cabinet to approve ¥26 trillion stimulus package to prop up slowing Japanese economy

The government on Thursday compiled an economic stimulus package totaling ¥26 trillion ($239 billion) to help prop up the economy in the face of slowing global growth and the impact of the tax hike in October, sources close to the matter said.

“We have crafted a powerful policy package aimed at … helping overcome economic downside risks,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a meeting with senior officials of his government and the ruling parties.

The first stimulus package in three years is aimed at cushioning the negative effects of the consumption tax increase to 10 percent from 8 percent on Oct. 1 and of the U.S.-China trade spat.

The package centers on public sector spending of ¥13.2 trillion, including low-interest loans, mainly to bolster infrastructure in the wake of the recent string of natural disasters, the sources said. It is also designed to prevent a sharp drop in public works spending after the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics next year.

Abe’s Cabinet is set to approve the policy package later in the day.

Economists say the stimulus package could slow down Japan’s efforts to improve its fiscal health, which is the worst among major industrialized economies.

The previous stimulus package, compiled in August 2016, totaled ¥28.1 trillion.

The spending will be financed by an extra budget for fiscal 2019 as well as the fiscal 2020 budget, both of which will be drafted this month.

Of the total, investment in public works projects will be around ¥6 trillion to support reconstruction from recent disasters, including those caused by Typhoon Faxai in September and Typhoon Hagibis in October.

The package will also include government measures to help expand exports of farm products as a bilateral trade agreement between Tokyo and Washington is set to take effect next year.

Among other steps, the government will help people in their 30s and 40s, who have been struggling to find jobs due to past economic slowdowns, to land new jobs.

The government also plans to provide subsidies to small and midsize companies to spur their capital spending, while supplying more computers to public schools.

It also seeks to support companies in developing wireless technologies for 5G networks.