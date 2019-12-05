Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves the stage during the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's annual convention in Tokyo in February. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Economy

Cabinet to approve ¥26 trillion stimulus package to prop up slowing Japanese economy

Kyodo

The government on Thursday compiled an economic stimulus package totaling ¥26 trillion ($239 billion) to help prop up the economy in the face of slowing global growth and the impact of the tax hike in October, sources close to the matter said.

“We have crafted a powerful policy package aimed at … helping overcome economic downside risks,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a meeting with senior officials of his government and the ruling parties.

The first stimulus package in three years is aimed at cushioning the negative effects of the consumption tax increase to 10 percent from 8 percent on Oct. 1 and of the U.S.-China trade spat.

The package centers on public sector spending of ¥13.2 trillion, including low-interest loans, mainly to bolster infrastructure in the wake of the recent string of natural disasters, the sources said. It is also designed to prevent a sharp drop in public works spending after the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics next year.

Abe’s Cabinet is set to approve the policy package later in the day.

RELATED STORIES

Economists say the stimulus package could slow down Japan’s efforts to improve its fiscal health, which is the worst among major industrialized economies.

The previous stimulus package, compiled in August 2016, totaled ¥28.1 trillion.

The spending will be financed by an extra budget for fiscal 2019 as well as the fiscal 2020 budget, both of which will be drafted this month.

Of the total, investment in public works projects will be around ¥6 trillion to support reconstruction from recent disasters, including those caused by Typhoon Faxai in September and Typhoon Hagibis in October.

The package will also include government measures to help expand exports of farm products as a bilateral trade agreement between Tokyo and Washington is set to take effect next year.

Among other steps, the government will help people in their 30s and 40s, who have been struggling to find jobs due to past economic slowdowns, to land new jobs.

The government also plans to provide subsidies to small and midsize companies to spur their capital spending, while supplying more computers to public schools.

It also seeks to support companies in developing wireless technologies for 5G networks.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Information about Huawei's 5G technology is displayed on a screen at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing on Nov. 22.
Huawei asks U.S. court to throw out telecom funds ban rule
Chinese tech giant Huawei is asking a U.S. court to throw out a rule that bars phone carriers from using American government money to purchase its equipment on security grounds. The lawsuit anno...
Trade control talks between Tokyo and Seoul scheduled for Dec. 16 in Tokyo will be the first of their kind since Japan implemented stricter regulations on exporting some materials to South Korea used to manufacture semiconductors and display panels.
Japan and South Korea to hold first talks on trade controls since Tokyo curbed tech exports
Senior trade officials from Japan and South Korea will meet on Dec. 16 to discuss Tokyo's tightened controls on tech-related exports to its Asian neighbor, industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said T...
Pedestrians walk past the building housing Recruit Holdings Co. headquarters in Tokyo.
Panel warns over 30 firms that got Japan job-seeker data from scandal-hit Recruit Career
A government commission has warned more than 30 companies that received data from the Recruit Holdings Co. group predicting the odds of job-hunting students declining informal job offers. The Pe...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves the stage during the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's annual convention in Tokyo in February. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,