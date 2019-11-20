Police officers stand guard in front of a street scattered with umbrellas outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Tuesday. | REUTERS

National

Japanese student released after arrest amid Hong Kong protests

Kyodo

HONG KONG – A Japanese student was released late Tuesday in Hong Kong after local police arrested him on suspicion of participating in rioting during pro-democracy protests near a university campus, Japan’s Consulate-General in the territory said.

Hikaru Ida, a 21-year-old student at the Tokyo University of Agriculture, is not injured and has no health problems, according to the consulate.

He was arrested Sunday for allegedly taking part in a riot near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in the Kowloon area, where clashes between protesters and police have been taking place, the consulate said.

The Japanese government had been working to secure his release, saying he was a tourist.

The police continued on Wednesday to surround the campus, where the protesters remain holed up.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The design for the new Harajuku Station to be built after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics
Iconic Harajuku Station, located in Tokyo's hub of pop culture, to be rebuilt after Olympics
The nearly 100-year-old Harajuku Station located in Tokyo's pop-culture hub will be dismantled and rebuilt after the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, as its fire-resistance capability does not m...
Pope Francis waves as he boards his plane to depart for a one-week trip to Thailand and Japan, on Tuesday at Rome's Fiumicino airport.
Pope heads to Asia in search of Buddhist ties and nuclear arms ban
Pope Francis departed Rome on Tuesday for Thailand and Japan, majority Buddhist countries where the Jesuit pontiff is to plead for interreligious dialogue and nuclear disarmament. The pope's thi...
South Korean President Moon Jae-in appears on a TV program on Tuesday.
Moon holding out hope that Japan-South Korea intel-sharing pact can be saved
South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday said he still has slim hopes that a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan can be saved before it expires Saturday, saying Seoul will exert e...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Police officers stand guard in front of a street scattered with umbrellas outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Tuesday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,