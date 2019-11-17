Actress Erika Sawajiri arrested for possessing MDMA capsule

Actress Erika Sawajiri was arrested Saturday on suspicion of possessing the synthetic drug MDMA at her home in Tokyo in violation of the drug control law, police sources said.

The 33-year-old allegedly had 0.09 gram of powder containing MDMA at her home in Meguro Ward at around 8:45 a.m.

The Metropolitan Police Department quoted her as saying “there is no mistake that is mine.”

Sawariji’s case was sent to prosecutors Sunday morning.

During their raid on the house, investigators found two white capsules containing powder substance in her room. After MDMA was detected in one of the capsules, the police arrested Sawajiri at the MPD headquarters in Chiyoda Ward at about 1:30 p.m.

Police were investigating her after receiving information that she was involved in illicit drugs. The capsules were inside a bag, which had been placed in a box with items including fashion accessories. The box was found on a shelf near the door of the room with its lid open.

Sawajiri lives with her mother at the house.

The police will look into whether she had been using the drug by carrying out a urine test. The MPD will also examine the calls and contacts on her mobile phone to investigate how she obtained the drug.

She has appeared in a number of films, TV dramas and commercials and also had success as a singer. She was awarded the best newcomer award at the Japan Academy Film Prize for her role as an ethnic Korean girl living in Japan in “Pacchigi!” (“We Shall Overcome Someday”), directed by Kazuyuki Izutsu and released in January 2005.

Most recently, she had a role in “No Longer Human,” a film based on the life of Osamu Dazai, one of Japan’s most renowned novelists, which was directed by Mika Ninagawa and released this fall.

The Tokyo native was due to appear next year as the lawful wife of 16th-century warlord Oda Nobunaga in the NHK series “Kirin ga Kuru,” which roughly translates to “The Giraffe is Coming.” An NHK official said later in the day that the broadcaster will consider what action to take regarding the situation.

This year she starred in a TV adaptation of Toyoko Yamasaki’s hit novel “Shiroi Kyoto.”

Her role in 2005 tear-jerker drama “1 Liter of Tears” made her famous not only in Japan but across Asia with the drama’s depiction of its heroine’s physical deterioration from a rare disease.

Drug arrests are treated seriously in Japan with celebrities who are caught frequently edited out of movies and TV shows.

Sawajiri’s talent agency was not immediately reachable for comment.