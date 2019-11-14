Emperor to perform thanksgiving ceremony as key succession rite

Emperor Naruhito is set to perform on Thursday a centuries-old Shinto thanksgiving ceremony known as Daijosai, the last of the major succession rituals following his enthronement in May, but the state-funded rite has stirred controversy for its religious aspects.

Clad in a white robe on Thursday evening, the 59-year-old emperor will enter the Yuki Hall — part of the gigantic Daijokyu Halls specially constructed on the Imperial Palace grounds for the ceremony, which will continue until early Friday.

During the ritual, the emperor will sit in the direction of Ise Jingu, a shrine in Mie Prefecture that is said to enshrine the Shinto sun goddess Amaterasu, mythical ancestress of the imperial family. He will offer newly harvested rice and grain to imperial ancestors and deities of heaven and earth. The emperor will also partake of the grain, and pray for peace and abundant harvests for the country and its people. The main part of the ritual will not be disclosed to the public.

He will then repeat the acts in the adjacent Suki Hall, which has been built for the emperor’s once-in-a-lifetime event along with dozens of other temporary buildings on a 6,500-square-meter area of land. The halls will be pulled down once the rite is over.

Empress Masako will offer prayers in a different hall.

Some 700 people, including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, lawmakers, prefectural governors and other representatives, have been invited to occasion. They are expected to observe the rite from outside the halls.

The emperor has taken part in a series of ceremonies since he ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, including last month’s Sokuirei Seiden no Gi ceremony — the equivalent of a coronation — for proclaiming his enthronement before international guests, as well as Sunday’s parade in central Tokyo, both held as state occasions.

The Daijosai, the first annual Niinamesai harvest festival performed by a new emperor after his accession to the throne, dates back at least to the seventh century, although it had a hiatus of about 220 years due to a war in 1467 and was revived in 1687.

Given that the Daijosai is held in Shinto style, it has been subject to criticism for it being a violation of the principle of separation of religion and state.

The concerns were first raised at the time of the previous ceremony performed by Emperor Naruhito’s father, former Emperor Akihito, in 1990, the first time the event was held under Japan’s postwar Constitution.

An Osaka High Court ruling in 1995 said doubts remain whether government financing of Shinto-linked rituals breaches the Constitution.

Last year, Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, questioned whether the state should finance the “highly religious event,” saying he had suggested using the imperial family’s private funds instead.

But the prince said his proposal was rejected by the government, which maintains that the public nature of the ceremony held to mark imperial succession warrants it being state-financed.

Therefore, the government will pay for the thanksgiving ceremony from palace-related expenses, a budget to cover the imperial family’s official duties.

The total cost of the elaborate ritual has yet to be finalized, but the construction-related fees for some 30 buildings on the East Gardens of the Imperial Palace grounds, including costs to dismantle the compound, stand at about ¥2.44 billion.

In the past, the Daijosai’s style varied from time to time, sometimes held in a simple hut, but was made into a massive ceremony during the Meiji Era (1868-1912) when Japan tried to play up the divinity of the emperor.

The Meiji style was compiled into the 1909 Tokyokurei order on the formalities of the ceremony. Although the directive was abolished after World War II, former Emperor Akihito followed the style in his 1990 Daijosai and so will Emperor Naruhito.

But many measures will also be taken to adjust the ceremony to modern times and reflect the wishes of Emperor Naruhito to minimize the financial burden on the people.

The size of the Daijokyu Halls was about 20 percent smaller than those build previously, and buildings other than main halls were constructed with regular logs rather than the conventional unpeeled logs.

The roofs of the main halls were also switched from thatch material to shingles, to cut costs and reduce the time needed for construction.

The timber used in the Daijokyu Halls will be recycled after the ceremony as much as possible, as will the food offerings delivered from each of Japan’s 47 prefectures.

In the ceremony, rice especially cultivated for the rite in the country’s east and west — Tochigi and Kyoto prefectures — will be offered at the Yuki and Suki halls, respectively. The locations for special rice cultivation were determined by divination using turtle shells.

Rice and millet as well as fruits, vegetables and seafood will also be offered from across Japan. Special hemp fabric from Tokushima Prefecture and silk cloth from Aichi Prefecture will also be provided.

Out of concerns over the constitutional principle of separation of state and religion, the Imperial Household Agency purchased the food and other items rather than accepting them as tributes.

In order to reduce waste, the agency also decided not to follow a tradition of burying the food underground after the ceremony. The food offerings will be consumed, they said.