Rep.Jim Jordan speaks to reporters during a break in a closed-door deposition as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump led by the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight and Reform Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Republicans mull adding Trump defender GOP Rep. Jim Jordan to impeachment panel

Reuters

WASHINGTON – U.S. Republicans may add a leading ally of President Donald Trump to the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Jim Jordan, to strengthen their defenses as the impeachment investigation against the president goes public.

An aide to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed a report by CBS News that McCarthy was eyeing making temporary adjustments to the Republican membership of the Democratic Party-led intelligence panel, which will begin holding public impeachment hearings next week.

Jordan, an argumentative former assistant college wrestling coach and former leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, has proven himself adept at the public defense of Trump throughout the first part of the inquiry.

He has been a near constant attendee at closed-door depositions of witnesses being conducted by the House intelligence, oversight and foreign affairs committees, talking frequently to reporters afterwards and defending the president on television as well.

Democrats, who have the majority in the House, are planning for the public hearings stage of the inquiry to be conducted only by the intelligence committee, which Jordan does not currently belong to. He is the top Republican on the oversight committee.

Jordan has said he is willing to serve on the intelligence panel.

“I want to help the country see the truth here, that President Trump didn’t do anything wrong. And what the Democrats are doing is partisan, it’s unfair and frankly, it’s ridiculous,” Jordan said on “Fox & Friends.”

An aide to Jordan declined comment.

Democrats in the House launched an impeachment investigation after an intelligence official made a whistleblower complaint about a July 25 telephone call in which Trump pressed his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Republican Trump has denied wrongdoing and accused Democrats of unfairly targeting him in hope of reversing his surprise victory in the 2016 presidential election.

Jordan’s presence on the intelligence committee could greatly increase the drama at public hearings.

Jordan says the Democratic chairman of the intelligence panel, Rep. Adam Schiff, should have to answer questions about his staff’s early contacts with the whistleblower.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for his criminal trial on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and witness tampering at the U.S. District Court in Washington Wednesday.
Roger Stone lied because 'truth looked bad' for Trump: prosecutors
Prosecutors in the trial of Roger Stone told jurors Wednesday that the longtime Donald Trump confidant repeatedly lied to Congress "because the truth looked bad" for the president. The opening a...
Boris Johnson, U.K. prime minister and leader of Conservative Party, speaks during the official launch of the party's general election campaign at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England., on Wednesday. The prime minister's bid to win a Conservative majority in the U.K.'s Dec. 12 general election was rocked by the resignation of Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns on Wednesday, just minutes before he launched the campaign.
Johnson tries to shake off rocky start as U.K. election campaign begins
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told British voters Wednesday that they have to back his Conservatives if they want an end to Brexit delays, as he tried to shake off a rocky start to the governing par...
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's logo is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo last year.
Takeda's dengue vaccine said effective overall in study but with major limitation
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.'s experimental dengue vaccine was highly effective at preventing the mosquito-borne disease in a late stage study, but it failed to protect against one type of the virus i...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Rep.Jim Jordan speaks to reporters during a break in a closed-door deposition as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump led by the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight and Reform Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,