A member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (left) stands guard as U.S. military armored vehicles and soldiers patrol near an oil well in Rumaylan (Rmeilan) in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

World

In apparent mending of U.S. ties, Syrian Kurds seen resuming fight against Islamic State

Bloomberg

WASHINGTON – The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have resumed operations alongside the global coalition fighting Islamic State, a sign that ties between the U.S. and the Kurds are mending after Turkey sent forces across the border to establish a safe zone in northeastern Syria.

The SDF is “resuming its joint program of work” to combat Islamic State and to secure infrastructure in northeastern Syria, Kurdish Gen. Mazloum Abdi said on Wednesday on Twitter. The work will depend on the “current stage and new developments on the ground,” he said.

President Donald Trump was widely criticized last month for giving the green light to Turkey to launch its military operation against the Kurdish fighters. The decision was criticized by both Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Congress, where Trump’s move was regarded as the betrayal of a loyal ally and bulwark against Islamic State.

Mazloum warned after Turkey’s move that the SDF wouldn’t be able to fight Islamic State and Turkey at the same time and that his fighters would be forced to abandon prisons they’ve been guarding that hold Islamic State prisoners.

Separately, James Jeffrey, the U.S. envoy for Syria engagement and the special envoy to the coalition to defeat Islamic State, will meet senior Turkish leaders and members of the Syrian opposition in Ankara and Istanbul from Nov. 8-9, the State Department said on Wednesday.

Jeffrey is expected to discuss the current situation in northeast Syria as well as “our continued efforts to ensure an enduring defeat” of Islamic State, the State Department said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for his criminal trial on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and witness tampering at the U.S. District Court in Washington Wednesday.
Roger Stone lied because 'truth looked bad' for Trump: prosecutors
Prosecutors in the trial of Roger Stone told jurors Wednesday that the longtime Donald Trump confidant repeatedly lied to Congress "because the truth looked bad" for the president. The opening a...
Boris Johnson, U.K. prime minister and leader of Conservative Party, speaks during the official launch of the party's general election campaign at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England., on Wednesday. The prime minister's bid to win a Conservative majority in the U.K.'s Dec. 12 general election was rocked by the resignation of Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns on Wednesday, just minutes before he launched the campaign.
Johnson tries to shake off rocky start as U.K. election campaign begins
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told British voters Wednesday that they have to back his Conservatives if they want an end to Brexit delays, as he tried to shake off a rocky start to the governing par...
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's logo is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo last year.
Takeda's dengue vaccine said effective overall in study but with major limitation
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.'s experimental dengue vaccine was highly effective at preventing the mosquito-borne disease in a late stage study, but it failed to protect against one type of the virus i...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (left) stands guard as U.S. military armored vehicles and soldiers patrol near an oil well in Rumaylan (Rmeilan) in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , ,