Pathologist Dr. Michael Baden speaks during a news conference to share preliminary results of a second autopsy done on Michael Brown in St. Louis County, Missouri, in 2014. Baden, a pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein's brother, says he believes the financier's death at a New York City jail was a murder, not suicide. Baden told Fox News on Tuesday that some injuries found on the 66-year-old Epstein's body "are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings" and more consistent with "homicidal strangulation." | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Jailed sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's injuries point to murder, not suicide, pathologist hired by kin says

AFP-JIJI

NEW YORK – A forensic pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein’s brother said Wednesday that evidence suggested the disgraced financier had not died by suicide in his jail cell but had been murdered.

Michael Baden contradicted the official verdict of suicide by hanging given by officials in August, saying Epstein’s injuries were “more indicative of homicidal strangulation.”

“I think that the evidence points toward homicide rather than suicide,” Baden, a former New York City medical examiner who was present at the autopsy, told Fox News.

He said multiple fractures found in Epstein’s neck — specifically the hyoid bone and thyroid cartilage — were “very unusual for suicide.”

Epstein was found dead in New York’s high-security Metropolitan Correctional Center on Aug. 10 as he awaited trial on allegations that he trafficked girls as young as 14 for sex.

New York’s chief medical examiner, Barbara Sampson, ruled that he had killed himself, a verdict that has been disputed by Epstein’s lawyers and his brother, Mark.

Sampson said Wednesday she and her office stand by their ruling.

“The original medical investigation was thorough and complete. There is no reason for a second medical investigation by our office,” she said in an email to AFP in response to Baden’s assertion.

Epstein, 66, was a multimillionaire hedge fund manager who hobnobbed with countless celebrities over the years, including Britain’s Prince Andrew and U.S. President Donald Trump.

His death fueled several conspiracy theories, mostly speculating that he had been murdered to stop him from revealing compromising information about some of his wealthy acquaintances.

Epstein was charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and another of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

He denied the charges but faced up to 45 years in jail if found guilty.

After his death dozens of women came forward to say they had been abused by him and several have sued his estate for damages.

Epstein was convicted in Florida in 2008 of paying young girls for massages but served just 13 months in jail under a secret plea deal struck with the then state prosecutor.

Baden was New York’s chief medical examiner in the late 1970s and is a regular guest on Fox News.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

John Sullivan, U.S. deputy secretary of state and U.S. ambassador to Russia nominee for President Donald Trump, listens during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Washington Wednesday. Sullivan testified that he told U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch that she was being recalled. That followed a campaign by President Trump's lawyer. Rudy Giuliani. who singled her out for what he deemed an anti-Trump agenda.
Trump pick for Russia envoy grilled by senators on Ukraine, says he knew Rudy Giuliani was gunnin...
The second-highest ranking official at the State Department faced off Wednesday with senators demanding to know why he didn't know more about the Trump administration's back-channel diplomacy with ...
Flames cross the driveway of the Reagan Library as firefighters battle to protect it from the Easy Fire in Simi Valley, California, Wednesday. Firefighters in California battled a new fast-moving blaze on Wednesday that threatened the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, as rare "extreme" red flag warnings were issued for much of the Los Angeles region. The so-called Easy Fire in the Simi Valley northwest of Los Angeles erupted around 6 a.m., forcing the evacuation of the library and nearby homes as it spread to more than 900 acres.
Wildfire erupts near Reagan library in Southern California, prompting evacuation
A new wildfire erupted Wednesday in wind-whipped Southern California, forcing the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby homes, as both ends of the state struggled with bla...
The humanitarian rescue ship Ocean Viking arrives at Pozzallo harbor in Sicily, southern Italy, Wednesday. The ship operated by two French charities arrived after nearly two weeks being blocked at sea.
Ship arrives in Sicily with 104 migrants rescued off Libya after 12 days at sea
A humanitarian rescue ship operated by two French charities has arrived at a port in Sicily after nearly two weeks stuck at sea. Ocean Viking arrived in Pozzallo on Wednesday morning, 12 days af...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Pathologist Dr. Michael Baden speaks during a news conference to share preliminary results of a second autopsy done on Michael Brown in St. Louis County, Missouri, in 2014. Baden, a pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein's brother, says he believes the financier's death at a New York City jail was a murder, not suicide. Baden told Fox News on Tuesday that some injuries found on the 66-year-old Epstein's body "are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings" and more consistent with "homicidal strangulation." | AP This undated photo obtained in July courtesy of the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. | NEW YORK STATE SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , , ,